Advertisement

Pentagon plans to streamline UFO reports

The Pentagon wants to streamline the way it handles reports of UFO sightings.
The Pentagon wants to streamline the way it handles reports of UFO sightings.(Source: DOD/NAVAIR via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Are we alone?

The Pentagon now wants to streamline the way it looks into reports that we might not be.

The Defense Department plans to create a centralized group to handle all reports of UFO sightings.

The group will standardize the process of reporting those incidents across the military branches and other government agencies.

Earlier this year, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report about more than 140 sightings, mostly by Navy pilots.

Officials did not find evidence of anything out of this world, or a major technological advancement by other countries.

But the report concluded those objects, most of them unexplained, may pose a national security threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of...
DPS: 16-year-old driver causes crash that kills infant in Washington County
In the most recent shootings, no injuries were reported but police are ramping up patrols to...
Navasota police investigating multiple shootings that may be related to recent homicide
REN FEST FLAMES
Scene clear after flames break out at Texas Renaissance Festival grounds
Terry Terrell Jr., 26, of College Station was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with...
Man arrested following shooting in Bryan neighborhood
Two people found deceased inside a College Station motel Monday afternoon have been identified.
Police: 85, 81 year old found deceased in motel room

Latest News

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Illinois families of 2 killed in the November 5. incident at the Astroworld concert in Houston...
Illinois families of 2 killed at concert file lawsuits
A woman gives birth on board a Delta flight. (Source: Castaneda family/WGCL via CNN Newsource)
Mother goes into labor mid-flight, delivers baby on plane
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
EXPLAINER: Trio guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery. What now?
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down