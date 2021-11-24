Person taken to hospital after being struck by car in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A person is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Tuesday night in College Station.

The collision happened around 9:00 p.m. on Valley View Drive near Longmire Drive.

Police said the driver of a vehicle turned onto Valley View from Longmire and struck the pedestrian. The victim was taken to the hospital with “suspected serious” injuries, according to officers.

According to police, the patient remained hospitalized Wednesday morning and the driver is cooperating with authorities.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.