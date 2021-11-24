Advertisement

Person taken to hospital after being struck by car in College Station

The collision happened around 9:00 p.m. on Valley View Drive near Longmire Drive
Person hospitalized with serious injuries after auto-pedestrian accident
Person hospitalized with serious injuries after auto-pedestrian accident(KBTX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A person is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Tuesday night in College Station.

The collision happened around 9:00 p.m. on Valley View Drive near Longmire Drive.

Police said the driver of a vehicle turned onto Valley View from Longmire and struck the pedestrian. The victim was taken to the hospital with “suspected serious” injuries, according to officers.

According to police, the patient remained hospitalized Wednesday morning and the driver is cooperating with authorities.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of...
DPS: 16-year-old driver causes crash that kills infant in Washington County
In the most recent shootings, no injuries were reported but police are ramping up patrols to...
Navasota police investigating multiple shootings that may be related to recent homicide
REN FEST FLAMES
Scene clear after flames break out at Texas Renaissance Festival grounds
Terry Terrell Jr., 26, of College Station was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with...
Man arrested following shooting in Bryan neighborhood
Two people found deceased inside a College Station motel Monday afternoon have been identified.
Police: 85, 81 year old found deceased in motel room

Latest News

Dena Matcek working with a client.
Caldwell Christians Care undergoes major changes under new director
After the Holiday Ham & Beans
Thanksgiving 2021: Spicing up your turkey day leftovers
A cement truck overturned Wednesday morning on the southbound feeder road of Highway 6.
Cement truck turns over in College Station, sending driver to the hospital
11/24
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 11/24