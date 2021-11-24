Advertisement

Santa Claus returns to Post Oak Mall for holiday pictures

santa claus at post oak mall
santa claus at post oak mall(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa Claus has come back to town. Jolly Old St. Nick will be inside of Post Oak Mall once again to take more holiday pictures with families.

Santa is set up in between H&M and Lenscrafters and you can view the hours to see when he will be there here. You will also be able to take your photos home because they print immediately after you take them.

Kayla and Madison Thames are teenagers and look forward to taking a picture with Santa every year. “it’s because he’s so like happy and jolly. And I love the smell of Christmas just the smell makes me happy” Kayla and Madison said.

You can make an appointment to get your picture taken with Santa here.

