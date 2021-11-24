Santa Claus returns to Post Oak Mall for holiday pictures

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa Claus has come back to town. Jolly Old St. Nick will be inside of Post Oak Mall once again to take more holiday pictures with families.

Got to chat with Santa and ask him the hard-hitting questions. Hope this doesn't get me on the naughty list. You can go get your picture taken starting today at @PostOakMall pic.twitter.com/UcTZJafjUP — Conner Beene (@KBTXConner) November 24, 2021

Santa is set up in between H&M and Lenscrafters and you can view the hours to see when he will be there here. You will also be able to take your photos home because they print immediately after you take them.

Kayla and Madison Thames are teenagers and look forward to taking a picture with Santa every year. “it’s because he’s so like happy and jolly. And I love the smell of Christmas just the smell makes me happy” Kayla and Madison said.

You can make an appointment to get your picture taken with Santa here.

