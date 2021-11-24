Shoppers needed to purchase gifts for foster children

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County’s Voices for Children is preparing for a holiday toy drive.

This year, the organization is planning to provide toys and necessities to over 300 foster children, according to Norma Noonan, Voices for Children’s volunteer and donor relations coordinator.

Noonan said the mission is to always make the children’s holiday special.

”It might not always be that they get something that they really want like a really special toy or gift, so our goal is to bring them that joy during the holidays,” said Noonan.

The organization is in need of 40 to 50 more volunteers to help shop for the foster children. Volunteers are given a child’s Christmas list that includes toy preferences and essential needs.

If you would like to be a shopper or donate to the toy drive, click here.

