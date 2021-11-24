Son-Shine Outreach Center working to tackle food insecurity in Madison County

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madison County continues to see a growing need of people needing food. With higher grocery prices and economic challenges, food insecurity is a problem.

The Son-Shine Outreach Center is working to reach those needs. Every month people come here to get food. For one to two people it’s about 50 to 60 pounds of food.

“You know our shelves are a little poor right now but we expect the food drive to really fill us up,” said Lisa Wamsley, Son-Shine Outreach Center Executive Director.

They are feeding all ages and backgrounds including working families.

“Food especially numbers are up, people are struggling. I’d like to be able to blame it all on COVID but we can’t. It’s just people are struggling,” she said.

Wamsley said they are feeding around 150 families and 500 people monthly.

”It’s across the spectrum and there’s a lot of people that for what one reason or another they are a two income family, they depend on two incomes to make it and a lot of folk we see because of COVID, their hours were cut where they lost a job and just haven’t been able to get back to where they were before,” she added.

They partner with the Brazos Valley Food Bank for supplies. The Food Bank is purchasing more food than ever before because donations are down.

“Cash donations are always appreciated. Lots of times we can buy for pennies on the dollar compared to what the consumer can buy,” said Wamsley.

Food Service Manager Terry Clark said last year’s food drive kept them stocked for about three months. They hope this year is even better.

“We’re one step away from being in that position and we would like for everybody to come out and donate,” said Clark. “Everybody come out and donate no matter if it’s out of your piggy bank or all the way to going and buying groceries and dropping off two or three cans.”

As the community grows, The Son-Shine Outreach Center is also planning to grow in the future. They’re hoping to build a bigger facility in the coming years.

The KBTX Food For Families Food Drive is next, Wednesday, Dec. 1. We will be at locations across the Brazos Valley.

The Son-Shine Outreach Center is located at 320 North May Street in Madisonville.

