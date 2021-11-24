Advertisement

T-Mobile to pay $20M after outage led to failed 911 calls

A man uses a mobile phone outside a T-Mobile store, Monday, April 19, 2021, in New York. The...
A man uses a mobile phone outside a T-Mobile store, Monday, April 19, 2021, in New York. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $19.5 million in a settlement with the Federal Communications Commission over a 12-hour nationwide outage in June 2020 that resulted in thousands of failed 911 calls.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Wireless carrier T-Mobile agreed to pay $19.5 million in a settlement with the Federal Communications Commission over a 12-hour nationwide outage in June 2020 that resulted in thousands of failed 911 calls.

The FCC said Tuesday that as part of the settlement, T-Mobile will also commit to improving communications of outages to emergency call centers, among other measures.

The agency said there was a “complete failure” of more than 23,000 911 calls because of the outage. There were also calls that did go through but without key information, like a callback number or location data.

The FCC’s investigation said the outage began because of a failure in part of T-Mobile’s network, which was made worse by routing and software errors.

The Bellevue, Washington, company said that the June 2020 episode was a “short-term isolated outage and we immediately took steps to further enhance our network to prevent this type of event from happening in the future.”

This is not the first time such outages have happened. T-Mobile paid a $17.5 million fine after two related nationwide service outages on the same day in August 2014.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found deceased inside a College Station motel Monday afternoon have been identified.
Police: 85, 81 year old found deceased in motel room
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of...
DPS: 16-year-old driver causes crash that kills infant in Washington County
Costco clearing property for new College Station store
REN FEST FLAMES
Scene clear after flames break out at Texas Renaissance Festival grounds
In recognition of Sinn’s gift through the Texas A&M Foundation, the department has been renamed...
Adam C. Sinn contributes $20 million to Texas A&M University’s Department of Finance

Latest News

Son-Shine Outreach Center working to tackle food insecurity in Madison County
Son-Shine Outreach Center working to tackle food insecurity in Madison County
"Always smiling": Broadmoor Place resident celebrates 104th birthday
"Always smiling": Broadmoor Place resident celebrates 104th birthday
Navasota officials excited about economic growth as Michigan-based company expands to area
Navasota police investigating multiple shootings that may be related to recent homicide
Navasota police investigating multiple shootings that may be related to recent homicide