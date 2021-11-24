Thanksgiving 2021: Spicing up your turkey day leftovers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many of us on Thanksgiving will have leftovers from the big Thanksgiving feast, and instead of just heating up a plate, Lisa Fritz and Ryan Perry with H-E-B Cooking Connection say there are easy ways you can transform Thanksgiving staples into new tasty dishes with ease.

“If those leftovers are lingering more than several days sometimes you get a little tired of eating that, so by repurposing the different flavors into casseroles or new ways to enjoy them, it can just make it more interesting and more fun to have that meal,” said Lisa Fritz H-E-B Cooking Connection Manager.

Below are some recipes cultivated by Fritz and Perry to try with your Thanksgiving recipes. To check out other recipes by the H-E-B Cooking Connection, click here.

After the Holiday Ham & Beans

Serves 10 to 12

Ingredients

4 cans of pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 16 oz tub of HEB chopped onion and celery

1 Tablespoon cooking oil

1 Center bone from Spiral Sliced Ham or Fresh Ham Hock

1 Cup diced Ham or bacon

1 jar Red Chile Garlic Bacon Jam

1 box (32 ounce) Central Market Organics Chicken Broth

1 can diced tomatoes with green chilies

Directions

Adams Reserve House Rub to taste Drain and rinse beans; set aside. Heat oil in a 4-quart pot over Medium-High heat; add onion and celery and sauté 5 minutes. Add remaining recipe ingredients. Stir and bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat to Medium-Low and simmer, uncovered, 15 to 20 minutes or until dry beans are tender. Serve while hot.

Butter Turkey Masala

Ingredients

1 tablespoon Ghee

6-8 oz cooked turkey

2 tablespoons Adams Reserve Garam Masala Seasoning

1/2 jar Lotus Kitchen Butter Masala

2 cups cooked jasmine rice

Directions

In a medium saucepan melt ghee on medium heat and add seasoned turkey Saute turkey for 1-2 minutes, then add Lotus Kitchen Butter Masala Sauce and simmer for 2-3 minutes until sauce is hot. Pour over jasmine rice and garnish with green onions.

Leftover Turkey Day Casserole

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups mashed potatoes

1 cup dressing or stuffing

1 cup cubed ham

2 tablespoons Adams Reserve Holiday Rub

1/2 cup Fischer & Wieser Cran Razz Sauce

Directions

Season the mashed potatoes with the Adam’s Reserve Holiday Rub and pack it into the bottom of the baking dish Add a layer of stuffing or dressing and the cubed ham. Add more mashed potatoes and top with shredded cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 min or until hot. Serve with cranberry sauce or Fischer and Wieser Cran Razz Sauce.

Texas Ranch Turkey Spaghetti

Preparation Time: 8 minutes

Cooking Time: 30-35 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

1 jar Cookwell & Co. Texas Ranch Casserole Mix

16 oz. Spaghetti, cooked and drained

2 cups cubed cooked turkey

1 cup (8 oz.) sour cream

4 cups Colby Jack Cheese

Directions

Place the chicken, spaghetti, Texas Ranch Mix, sour cream, and 2 cups cheese in a bowl and mix. Place the mixture in a sprayed 9x13 pan. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the mixture and cover with foil. Bake at 375F for 30-35 minutes or until cheese is melted in the middle.

