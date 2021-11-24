Thanksgiving Day cold front sparks an early rain / storm chance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Traveling on Thanksgiving Day? It will be a holiday to keep your KBTX PinPoint Weather App nearby as a cold front sparks a widespread chance for rain & storms through the first half of the day.

THANKSGIVING

Wednesday features warmer and muggier weather, but no major travel issues look to be found across the better part of the state. A few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday evening, ahead of a higher chance for rain overnight and early Thursday.

With plenty of moisture in place, scattered rain and storms look to develop after midnight, pushing across parts of the Brazos Valley before the sun comes up Thanksgiving Day. As the front approaches southeast Texas, another line of storms will move through the area after sunrise, potentially causing a few issues for those cooking up turkeys outside. As the front slides southward, it looks to approach the northern tier of the Brazos Valley by 6 - 7 am, Bryan-College Station around 7 - 9 am, and the southern reaches of the area around 9 - 11 am Thursday morning. If planning to travel during this time, best to use caution and plan for some extra time out on the roadways!

A cold front will move into the Brazos Valley early Thursday, sparking a widespread rain / storm chance through the first half of the day. If planning on traveling during that time -- plan to keep your PinPoint Weather App handy & use caution on the roads! pic.twitter.com/tHpYSkleCf — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) November 24, 2021

While severe weather is not necessarily anticipated, we’ll monitor a few stronger storms that could produce wind gusts upwards of 30 mph+, lightning, and heavy rainfall. By the time all is said and done, some areas could pick up a quick 0.75″ - 1.5″ of rain, with localized higher totals possible.

As the front passes by and the storm activity clears to the south Thursday afternoon, a gusty north wind returns, filtering cooler air into the Brazos Valley. Daytime highs will likely struggle to break the upper 50s by the afternoon hours thanks to the added cloud cover on hand.

The first half of the day will feature rain & storm activity for most, ahead of a drier (and breezy) afternoon. (KBTX)

BLACK FRIDAY / THIS WEEKEND

Heading out before the sun comes up to snag any shopping deals on Black Friday? You’ll want to take the jacket as thermometers fall into the low 40s first thing Friday morning. Daytime highs will only reach for the 50s by the afternoon hours with drier conditions expected. Rain shouldn’t slow you down then, but don’t put away the umbrellas yet! Another disturbance passes by Saturday, sparking up another scattered rain & storm chance for the first half of the weekend.

Cooler & drier weather in store for Black Friday shopping plans ahead of another chance for scattered rain on Saturday. (KBTX)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.