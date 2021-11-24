Track & Field reloads with 2022 signing class

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams signed 12 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to open the 2022 signing period, head coach Pat Henry announced.

“This is our first group of signees. We’ve signed a great class so far and we aren’t done yet,” head coach Pat Henry said. “At this point, we feel good about this group. We believe we’ve covered some bases, we’ve strengthened our team and we also bring in some talent that will help us right away.”

Elite signees expected to contribute this 2022 indoor and outdoor seasons include Auhmad Robinson, Bára Sajdoková and Avi’ Tal Wilson-Perteete. Robinson, a 2021 NCAA First Team All-American, recorded the second-fastest 400m split 43.45 in an NCAA Championship meet as he anchored Stephen F. Austin to a runner-up finish, which was one spot ahead of Texas A&M. Despite having limited competition in 2021, Sajdoková owns a personal best high jump clearance of 6-3/1.91m, which would put her in national title contention. Wilson-Perteete, a transfer from UNLV, is a four-time NCAA All-American. She finished third at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 800m at 2:02.20 and most recently placed seventh at the 2021 championships clocking 2:02.85.

Some of the nation’s top recruits in the class of 2022 headed to Aggieland for the 2023 season include: Jaiya Covington, Ana De La Garza, Camryn Dickson, DeMarco Escobar, Abbie Hirth, Sanu Jallow, Joy Moorer, Ethan Sanders and Spencer Werner.

2022 Signing Class

Signees are listed alphabetically by last name.

Jaiya Covington – Houston, Texas / Aldine Eisenhower HS

Personal Bests: 60m Hurdles – 8.74, 100m Hurdles – 13.19, 300m Hurdles – 43.69

The No. 1 ranked 100m hurdler in the class of 2022 led the nation with a 2021 season best time of 13.19. She also ranks No. 6 in the Lone Star state in the 300m hurdles at 43.69, which is No. 24 in the nation. Covington finished third in the 100m hurdles at the 2021 UIL 6A state championships, followed by winning the 100m hurdles at the AAU Junior Olympic Games. She also claimed district titles in the 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles and high jump. Respectively, her 60m hurdles personal best of 8.74 ranked No. 5 in Texas in all classes and No. 26 in the country.

Ana De La Garza – College Station, Texas / College Station HS

Personal Bests: Shot Put – 36-11.5/11.26m, Discus – 129-0/39.31m, Javelin – 129-6/39.48m

A multi-event thrower, De La Garza ranks No. 41 in javelin in the class of 2022 in the nation with a personal best mark of 129-6/39.48m. Over the 2021 summer, she competed at the Sunflower State Games in Kansas finishing third at 124-3. She is currently ranked in the top-35 in Texas in both discus (No. 27) and shot put (No. 35). As a junior, De La Garza won the UIL 5A District 19 discus title (115-2) and shot put title (36-11.5). She placed top three in seven of the eight discus competitions entered, including winning four meets. In shot put she placed top three in six of seven meets entered. As a freshman she won both discus and shot put titles at the district meet. De La Garza will join her older sister Victoria De La Garza and father, Juan De La Garza, the current Aggie throws coach.

Camryn Dickson – League City, Texas / Clear Brook HS

Personal Bests: 100m – 11.41, 200m – 23.28

Easily amongst the fastest recruits in the Lone Star state, Dickson chose the Maroon & White over Baylor and Texas. The speedster from League City ranked No. 2 in Texas with season best 100m (11.41) and 200m (23.28) times in the class of 2022. Those times also ranked her second fastest in the 200m and fourth fastest in the 100m in the nation. Competing for Clear Brook high school, Dickson place second in the 200m and third in the 100m at the 2021 UIL 6A State Track & Field Championships. In total, she won 21 of 25 races entered at the 100m and 200m distances and never finished outside of the top three in 2021.

DeMarco Escobar – Converse, Texas / Converse Judson HS

Personal Bests: 200m – 21.87, 400m – 47.90

Escobar played a vital role on Converse Judson’s 4x400m relay that placed fourth at the state championships in 2021 at 3:18.57, Escobar split 47.95. At regional’s he ran on the 4x200m that placed second with a time of 1:26.74 and the 4x400m that won at 3:18.08. Escobar competed for Speed City Elite Track Club in AAU. He finished eighth in the 400m finals at the AAU Junior Olympic Games with a time of 48.25. At the AAU Region 19 Qualifier, the speedster finished third in the 400m at 48.81 and fourth in the 200m at 22.35.

Abbie Hirth – Cypress, Texas / Cypress Christian School

Personal Bests: High Jump – 5-10/1.77m

One of the nation’s top premiere high jumpers, Hirth cleared a 2021 season best 5-10/1.77m which stood third best in Texas and sixth best in the nation in her class. Hirth won eight of the nine high jump competitions entered in 2021, including the AAU Region 19 Qualifier and TTFCA Meet of Champions. Overall, she cleared 5-8 or higher in six competitions, including 5-10 on two occasions. As a freshman, she finished runner-up at the TAPPS State Championship in high jump.

Sanu Jallow - Charlotte, N.C. / West Mecklenburg HS

Personal Bests: 100m – 11.88, 200m – 24.16, 400m – 53.71, 800m – 2:07.78

Incredible range from short sprints to middle distance sprints, Jallow ranks amongst the top recruits in the class of 2022. The West Mecklenburg senior is already the No. 4 all-time 800m runner in North Carolina. Last season she won the NCHSAA 4A 800m state title at 2:07.78 and as a sophomore she claimed the 4A indoor 500m championship at 1:15.00. During the 2021 season, she ranked top five in North Carolina in four events and top-15 in the nation in the 400m and 800m in her class. Most notably, her season best 400m time of 53.71 ranked No. 2 in North Carolina and No. 8 in the nation in the class of 2022.

Joy Moorer – Phoenix, Ariz. / North Canyon HS

Personal Bests: 300m Hurdles – 41.69, 400m – 56.61

The nation’s top 300m hurdler comes to Aggieland with a personal best time of 41.69, which is No. 1 in the class of 2022 in the country. Moorer personal best in the 400m stopped the clock at 56.61, which is the fourth fastest in her class in Arizona. She set her personal best 300m hurdles time after winning the AIA Division 2 state title, she also claimed the long jump title at 19-1. As a junior she ran sub-43 seconds in the 300m hurdles in three of the six meets entered. Her personal best 100m hurdles time of 14.42 won her silver at the state championships.

Auhmad Robinson – Spring, Texas / Stephen F. Austin

Personal Bests: 200m – 20.91, 400m – 45.61

One of the top transfer 400m runners in the nation, Robinson recorded the second-fastest split in NCAA meet history at 43.45 last season as he anchored Stephen F. Austin to a runner-up 4x400m finish. The sophomore will be immediately eligible to compete in the spring of 2022. As a freshman he earned NCAA First Team All-America honors in the 4x400m and earned honorable mention honors in the 400m. Robinson clocked an all-time personal best 400m time of 45.61 to finish as the eighth fastest qualifier out of the NCAA West Regionals. Prior to that, he led the Lumberjacks 4x400m to a Southland Conference title, as well as a 4x100m title. Individually, he won the Southland Conference indoor 200m title with a time of 21.09.

Bára Sajdoková - Bystrice nad Olsi, Czech Republic

Personal Bests: High Jump – 6-3/1.91m

An elite caliber high jumper with a national title contending personal best of 6-3/1.91m. Sajdoková is expected to contribute immediately to the 2022 indoor and outdoor season. In 2020, her personal best was an under-20 world leading mark. She finished first in the 2020 National Outdoor Championships with a clearance of 6-2.75/1.90m and was the 2020 U-20 National Indoor Champion with a then personal best height of 6-2/1.88m. Sajdoková earned silver at the 2020 National Indoor Championships with a jump of 6-1.25/1.86m.

Ethan Sanders – San Antonio, Texas / San Antonio Christian

Personal Bests: Discus – 176-0/54.64m, Shot Put – 58-8/17.88m

Sanders won the TAPPS State Championship in discus (159-7) and shot put (56-2.25) as junior. During his 2021 season, he won seven of eight discus competitions entered and five of eight shot put competitions. In the class of 2022, Sanders ranks No. 2 in discus and No. 5 in shot put in the Lone Star state. In 2020, he won the AAU Junior Olympics discus at 161-7 and placed second in shot put at 52-1.

Spencer Werner – Wilmette, Ill. / Loyola Academy

Personal Bests: 1600m – 4:11.01, 3200m – 9:11.24

One of Illinois top distance recruits in the class of 2022, Werner ranks in the top five in the state in both the 1600m and 3200m. Werner’s personal best 1600m time of 4:11.01 is No. 2 in the state and No. 18 in the country, while his personal best 3200m time of 9:11.24 is No. 5 in the state of Illinois. As a junior, he finished third in the 3200m and fourth in the 1600m at the IHSA 3A State Championships. Most recently, he finished second at the IHSA 3A Regional cross country championships before placing ninth at the sectional meet.

Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete – Oakland, Calif. / UNLV

Personal Bests: 400m – 53.34, 800m – 2:01.14

A seasoned veteran that is expected to contribute points on the national stage, Wilson-Perteete already has four NCAA All-America accolades to her resume. Most recently, she placed seventh at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor track & field championships in the 800m at 2:02.85. In 2019, the middle distance sprinter finished third in the 800m (2:02.20) at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor track & field championships. The Oakland, California product holds a personal best 800m time of 2:01.14, which was the fourth fastest qualifying time out of the 2018 NCAA west regional in 2018. In total, she has five Mountain West titles to her trophy case, including four 800m titles and one as a member of the 2018 indoor 4x400m relay.

