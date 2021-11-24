Advertisement

Women’s basketball heads to Virgin Islands for Paradise Jam

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAINT THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – Texas A&M women’s basketball prepares for a three-game slate at the 2021 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam Nov. 25-27 at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports & Fitness Center.

The Aggies (4-0) are the best 3-point shooting team in the NCAA, hitting 48.1% of their triples this season. A&M has also hit the most threes in the Southeastern Conference (38), and is the league’s highest-scoring offense, pouring in 89.0 points per game.

Leading the Aggie attack is graduate Kayla Wells who is averaging a team-high 18.5 points per game. Jordan Nixon (17.3), Destiny Pitts (12.5) and Qadashah Hoppie (11.3) are all averaging double-digit points along with Wells. Aaliyah Patty is pacing the team in rebounds, hauling in 6.3 boards per contest while Nixon is orchestrating the A&M offense, dishing 5.0 assists per game.

Texas A&M is set to open the tournament against Pittsburgh on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT. Pitt (4-0) is led by fourth-year head coach Lance White. The Panthers are 4-0 to start the year for the first time in the White era.

This is the third time the Aggies have competed in the Paradise Jam (2007, 2013), with the Maroon & White owning a 3-3 record all-time at the tournament.

A&M is set to play South Dakota (2-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. CT, and will conclude its stay in the Virgin Islands with a game against Northwestern (3-1) on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

The matchup will be televised on ESPN3 with live stats here. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1150 AM/93.7 FM or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller on the call.

