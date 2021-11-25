A&M Consolidated to face Crosby in third round playoff game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team will face Crosby Friday night in a Class 5A Division 2 third round playoff game at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium.

The Tigers beat Barbers Hill 41-35 last week in the area round of the playoffs at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium to advance in the post season. The Tigers scored with :31 left in the game to beat Barbers Hill.

The victory allowed the Tigers to enjoy one of the best times of the year for a high school football team, getting to practice the week of Thanksgiving. A&M Consolidated head football coach Lee Fedora said, “I’ll be honest with you as a head football coach I always wanted to be practicing during Thanksgiving week because you are that far in the playoffs but our kids are really excited about it having no classes but still getting out here to get practice in.”

A&M Consolidated and Crosby will kick-off at 7:00 Friday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium.

