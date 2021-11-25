Advertisement

Modern Barber & Beauty Institute in Bryan host annual Thanksgiving food drive

Modern Barber and beauty Institute host food drive in exchange for free haircuts
Modern Barber and beauty Institute host food drive in exchange for free haircuts(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:56 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s the season of giving, and one local business is giving back to cheerful givers by exchanging free haircuts for canned food or non-perishable items.

The annual event is hosted by the barbers, stylists, and beauticians at the Modern Barber & Beauty Institute on Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Ramsey and Jessica De La Cruz, the founders of the Modern Barber & Beauty Institute, say the free haircuts for food drive is a way for people to donate and make a difference in the community. In return, the students and staff of the barber and beauty institute could give back to the customer.

”I take it like it’s a two for one,” said Jessica. “The students get the extra practice. The community gets the discounted services, and then, in turn, we get to flip that around and still give to the less fortunate.”

Food collected will be donated to the nonprofit Project Unity.

The event is being held from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 1123 E Villa Maria Rd. Bryan, TX 77802. 979-704-3033

