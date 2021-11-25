Bryan native to feed hundreds for Thanksgiving

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church will serve as more than a church for Thanksgiving. It’s the place where Gloria Kennard will host her 33rd annual free Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal.

“God has blessed it 33 years,” Kennard said. “To God be the glory.”

Kennard is prepared to feed 700 people. The menu will include turkey, mac and cheese, and a dessert.

“It feels really great to be able to come out and do something for others,” Kennard said. “It’s all about others, it’s not about me. It’s about helping others.”

Doors will open at 9 a.m. and will close once all of the food is gone. Reservations aren’t required.

Meals will be distributed through a curbside service. If there’s rain, meal recipients will have to walk into the church to get their food.

Kennard said every day is a day of thanksgiving and looks forward to serving.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.