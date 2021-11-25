Advertisement

College Station to face off against Wakeland in 3rd round

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars (12-0) are one of six Brazos Valley teams playing after Thanksgiving. The Purple and Black will put their perfect record on the line as they face off against Frisco Wakeland (9-2) Friday afternoon.

Many Cougar fans figured College Station would square off against Highland Park in the third round of the 5A Division One Playoffs, but the Wolverines picked up the 29-28 win last week to advance.

“Some people thought they upset Highland Park,” said College Station Head Coach Steve Huff. “But I imagine to them it is not an upset. It is pretty obvious anytime you beat Highland Park that you are a pretty good football team so our eyes are wide open,” wrapped up Huff.

Friday’s Class 5A Division 1 Regional Semifinal game will kick off at 2 pm at Tiger Stadium in Corsicana.

