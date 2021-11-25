Officers investigating crash on Texas Avenue in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a crash that happened Wednesday night on Texas Avenue.

At 6:40 p.m. southbound lanes remained closed between Brothers Boulevard and Deacon Drive.

It’s unclear exactly what happened, but officers on the scene said one person may have suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

We’ll update this story as new details are publicly released.

