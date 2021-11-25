Police: Teen arrested for reportedly stealing several cars around Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County teen is in jail for reportedly stealing several cars from around Bryan throughout November.

Police arrested Trederrious Jeffery, 18, early Tuesday after they say he was trying car door handles to see if they were locked.

He was a suspect in three different vehicle thefts from Aspen Street, Harvey Mitchell Parkway, and Nagle Street. The earliest theft dated back to Nov. 4.

All vehicles had keys inside when they were stolen.

Jeffery is charged with three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle and one count of burglary of a vehicle.

