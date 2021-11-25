Rainfall Update: Thanksgiving Day totals across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was a soggy start to Turkey Day as a cold front pushed through the Brazos Valley, sparking widespread rain and non-severe thunderstorms. The majority of the activity was south of the area by midday, but not before leaving behind widely varying rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley.

Below is a list of rainfall reports from official observation stations and weather watchers:

Easterwood Airport: 0.15″

Coulter Field: 0.38″

Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.46″

Brenham Municipal Airport: 0.21″

Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 1.06″

Caldwell Municipal Airport: 0.26″

Cameron Municipal Airpark: 1.25″

Giddings-Lee County Airport: 0.04″

Carter’s Crossing (College Station): 0.20″

South Bryan: 0.30″

Flynn: 1.10″

Carlos: 0.10″

With a gusty north wind filtering in cooler air and the added cloud cover on hand, the rest of Thanksgiving Day will likely be spent on the chilly side. Black Friday plans will be drier but still chilly, with daytime highs slated to stay in the 50s after starting off the morning in the 40s. Another chance for scattered rain arrives Saturday as a disturbance passes over the Brazos Valley. Until then -- Happy Thanksgiving!

