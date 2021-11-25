Sleeping in! Wednesday was the last pre-7am Brazos Valley sunrise for a few months

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the days continue to get shorter and shorter, heading toward the Winter Solstice, Wednesday marked a milestone for sunrises in the Brazos Valley.

November 24th brought the last pre-7am sunrise of 2021, and for the next few months, in Bryan-College Station. The next time the sun is slated to break the horizon at 6:59 am will not be until February 22nd, 90 days away.

Sunrise times will continue to drift further from the top of the 7 o’clock hour through January 16th, when the latest sunrise occurs at 7:23 am. By January 17th, a 7:22 am sunrise begins the trend of brighter horizons closer to the top of the hour.

🌄Today (November 24th) marked the LAST pre-7am sunrise in #bcstx for the next 90 days.



Next 7am sunrise arrives on the horizon in late February pic.twitter.com/bjPHG3n3fJ — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) November 25, 2021

Bryan-College Station experiences the shortest amount of daylight on December 21st -- the first day of winter -- with only 10 hours, 9 minutes, and 53 seconds of lit-up skies.

So until February, enjoy the extra bit of shut-eye before Mother Nature wakes you up each day.

