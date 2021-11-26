Bryan, College Station businesses looking forward to Small Business Saturday

BRYAN Texas (KBTX) - According to the Small Business Administration, there are over 31.7 million small businesses in the United States. Since 2010 those businesses and millions of Americans have celebrated Small Business Saturday. This year small businesses are looking to recover from a rough year or two due to the pandemic, among other things.

This Small Business Saturday, an estimated 58 million customers nationwide are expected to support their locally owned and operated retail outlets. Though that number may seem significant, it’s far less than the 108 million customers packing the big box and chain stores on Black Friday. Businesses in the Brazos Valley say they’re looking forward to showing customers why it’s so important to shop local.

Tomorrow is #SmallBusinessSaturday! 🛍️



Small businesses are the GIANTS of America's economy and need your support now more than ever. Shop at small businesses in your community tomorrow and throughout the holiday shopping season.



👉 Learn more: https://t.co/UIbDwh2Wci pic.twitter.com/ZCAY5rzSpP — SBA (@SBAgov) November 26, 2021

Sharon Johnson is a sales associate with J&L’s Boutique in College Station. She says shopping local has many benefits that the major retailers can’t compete with.

“Shopping local just helps the local community. When customers come in, we know our customers, we have relationships with them, and so they get that personal attention that you don’t get from a big box store,” said Johnson. “There is a lot of competition now with big box stores, and there are lots of ways to purchase things but having that personal attention, going to a place locally where people know you, and you can feel comfortable.”

Johnson says many small businesses offer services that the major retailers can’t.

“We offer mimosas to our customers. We just really take care of them. We offer gift wrapping. We let our customers know if they’re looking for a particular necklace or something like that or a dress, and we get it in. We will contact them and say, hey, you need to come in and see this! You will love this!” said Johnson.

Jeff Sparks and his wife own Attic Antiques and Rabbit Hole Antiques in Downtown Bryan. They say many businesses like theirs offer many unique one-of-a-kind items that you won’t see in the larger stores. Sparks says whether you’re looking for a gift for a family member or friend or looking for a new antique to go around your home or man cave, the time is always right to shop local.

“Shopping local helps build the community. With people shopping locally, it gives back to the community, and that gives us the ability to give back to the community,” said Sparks. " By shopping local, we can build personal relationships with our customers, and we just feel that’s very important in today’s society.”

“So many people come in and say, ooh, you have something that I remember from my childhood that I haven’t seen in years, they get excited about it, and they buy it,” said Sparks.

Sparks says coming into a local establishment has many benefits than shopping online too.

“You get to see everything. When you shop online, you’re specifically looking for that one item, and you’re not getting the personal interaction, and by shopping in person, you might find something you didn’t even know you were looking for,” said Sparks.

