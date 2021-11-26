Christmas in the Park switches the lights on for the 37th time this Thanksgiving

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nightfall on Thanksgiving marks the beginning of a College Station tradition that’s now in its 37th year.

Christmas in the Park is officially back, lighting up every night from now until New Years Day with holiday cheer. It began with a couple of light panels in 1984, but now it’s grown into a major spectacle that consists of over one million lights and hundreds of illuminated panels.

“We come here every year. Every Christmas, we check out the lights, and it seems like it’s getting more and more,” College Station resident Romeo Lacandola said. “Everything is good, everything is great. Everything is beautiful the way they do it.”

“We loved the walkthrough forest. That was fun,” Oklahoma resident Kristi Sierra said, who is in town visiting family for Thanksgiving.

“Yeah, the Snowflake Forest. That was pretty cool,” Kristi’s husband Jesse said.

Checking out the lights when they’re turned on for the first time every Thanksgiving is a big tradition for some BCS families. It’s also to share with friends and family visiting for the holidays.

“We have been waiting for this light for a long time, so finally it’s here, and we got a chance to get our friends also to be here,” College Station resident Yubaraj Khatiwada said.

“It looks like we need to plan to always come this time around so that we can see all these beautiful things,” Delaware resident and Khatiwada’s friend Ujjwala Ghimire said. “We really have a good time here. We love it.”

The glow from Central Park lets everyone know the holiday season is finally in full swing.

“This is our favorite time of year. We love to get together as a family,” Jesse Sierra said. “It’s tradition that we all get together during Thanksgiving, and we like to do something different every time. This year, we decided to come out and look at the lights.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.