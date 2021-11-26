College Station advances to regional finals with 45-35 win over Wakeland

CORSICANA, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Frisco Wakeland 45-35 in the regional semifinal round of the UIL Class 5A Division I playoffs Friday afternoon and Tiger Field in Corsicana.

The Cougars got off to a quick start, with Marquise Collins scoring a touchdown on the opening drive. Jett Huff found Houston Thomas in the endzone in the second quarter to take a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Nate Palmer returned the 2nd half kickoff 101 yards for the touchdown. On the Wolverines’ ensuing possession, Kolton Griswold picked off Brennan Myer and returned it to the 1-yard line. Collins scored again to go up 31-7. The Wolverines seized momentum in the third quarter from there. Wakeland recovered a fumble on a punt to set themselves up in the red zone and scored. The Wolverines then recovered an onside kick and scored on that next possession.

College Station never gave up the lead though, and Collins was able to lead the Cougars with 4 rushing touchdowns. He had 6 last week in the area round.

“I just step up for my team,” Collins said. “When everything seems to go a little wrong everybody turns to me. I kind of just take that, I play for my brothers and they play for me, so it’s just us playing together,” Collins added.

”We knew it was going to be pretty tough,” College Station Head Coach Steve Huff explained. “That’s a good defense that hasn’t given up very many points this year and played really well the entire year. To get that kind of production out of him again this week, I think that’s what this time of year is all about. This is the time when guys like Marquise, and Nate, and those backs step up,“ Huff added.

The Cougars will take on Denton Ryan next week in the regional final round of the playoffs.

