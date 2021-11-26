Advertisement

College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree lot officially opens

noon lions club
noon lions club(fallon Appleton)
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Continuing a more than sixty-year tradition, the College Station Noon Lions Club has officially opened its Christmas Tree lot. The lot features different types of trees and they come in a variety of sizes.

Christmas tree lot co-chair Meridith Childs said she loves to see families when they know they found the perfect tree. “It’s just such a fun experience to take a tree out of the bucket, spin it around so they can see it from all angles and their face just light up,” said Childs.

Getting the trees to College Station was no easy task due to a nationwide tree shortage. Vendors also faced difficulties losing a lot of their crops to root rot as well. “The problem people don’t think about is that trees don’t grow overnight they grow about a foot a year. So if you lose one years worth of crop it impacts you for years down the road,” said Childs.

Even though they faced more challenges this year, The College Station Noon Lions Club still has almost 500 trees available for purchase. They suggest you come as early as possible to pick one up for your home. The tree lot is located on Texas Avenue and West King Cole Drive across from IL Texas Aggieland High School (former CPSD headquarters).

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Alvarado with his two sons.
Bryan father of two killed in accident in Bastrop
At 6:40 p.m. southbound lanes remained closed between Brothers Boulevard and Deacon Drive.
Officers investigating crash on Texas Avenue in College Station
The body of Keithron Tucker was found after a vehicle fire in 2002
Brazos County Crime Stoppers searching for leads in 2002 murder
AAA Texas projects nearly 4 million Texans will travel for Thanksgiving this year, 3.6 million...
Thanksgiving travelers in BCS describe busy day at the airport and on the freeways
Tredarrious Jeffery, 18
Police: Teen arrested for reportedly stealing several cars around Bryan

Latest News

Black Friday shoppers at Academy
Shoppers have mixed experiences on Black Friday
Scott Benedict is the director of the Texas A&M Center for Retailing Studies.
Should you shop Black Friday in person or online? How the global supply chain crisis informs your day
11/26
From the Ground Up: An opportunity to remember “The hands that prepared it”
These are just a few things that the gardener in your life might want for the holidays!
Weekend Gardener: Black Friday gift ideas for the gardener in your life