College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree lot officially opens

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Continuing a more than sixty-year tradition, the College Station Noon Lions Club has officially opened its Christmas Tree lot. The lot features different types of trees and they come in a variety of sizes.

Christmas tree lot co-chair Meridith Childs said she loves to see families when they know they found the perfect tree. “It’s just such a fun experience to take a tree out of the bucket, spin it around so they can see it from all angles and their face just light up,” said Childs.

Getting the trees to College Station was no easy task due to a nationwide tree shortage. Vendors also faced difficulties losing a lot of their crops to root rot as well. “The problem people don’t think about is that trees don’t grow overnight they grow about a foot a year. So if you lose one years worth of crop it impacts you for years down the road,” said Childs.

Even though they faced more challenges this year, The College Station Noon Lions Club still has almost 500 trees available for purchase. They suggest you come as early as possible to pick one up for your home. The tree lot is located on Texas Avenue and West King Cole Drive across from IL Texas Aggieland High School (former CPSD headquarters).

