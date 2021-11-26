Advertisement

Councilman: At least one person shot at crowded North Carolina mall

Three people have been shot at a shopping mall in North Carolina.
Three people have been shot at a shopping mall in North Carolina.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A city councilman says at least one person was shot during an apparent fight Friday at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.

Police said in the late afternoon that there was no further threat to the public.

Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told multiple news outlets at least one person had been shot at The Streets at Southpoint mall Friday.

He said he had spoken to the police chief. It wasn’t immediately clear how badly the person was wounded.

WRAL-TV showed traffic snarled around the mall, with lines of cars trying to exit the parking lot, and numerous police cars with lights flashing outside a department store.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Alvarado with his two sons.
Bryan father of two killed in accident in Bastrop
At 6:40 p.m. southbound lanes remained closed between Brothers Boulevard and Deacon Drive.
Officers investigating crash on Texas Avenue in College Station
The body of Keithron Tucker was found after a vehicle fire in 2002
Brazos County Crime Stoppers searching for leads in 2002 murder
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
AAA Texas projects nearly 4 million Texans will travel for Thanksgiving this year, 3.6 million...
Thanksgiving travelers in BCS describe busy day at the airport and on the freeways

Latest News

A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Black Friday is back, but it’s not what it used to be
The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day in several months as investors reacted to a...
Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points
The report completes a review ordered in January by President Joe Biden, who directed a pause...
Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban