Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after Burleson County crash

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) – A 22-year-old is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after DPS troopers said he was under the influence when he crashed his pickup early Friday morning.

Victoria Pineda, 21, of Caldwell, was killed in that crash.

According to DPS, it happened around 4:00 a.m. Friday on FM 975, just south of Caldwell. Troopers said a 2008 Dodge pickup driven by Blake Botkin, 22, of Caldwell, was headed southbound, failed to negotiate a curve, and hit a utility pole.

Pineda was a passenger in the truck and pronounced dead at the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace James Baldwin.

Botkin was taken to CHI St. Joseph Health Burleson Hospital with minor injuries. Troopers said multiple signs of intoxication were observed. Botkin is being charged with intoxication manslaughter. This is still an ongoing investigation.

