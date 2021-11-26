Advertisement

Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after Burleson County crash

The passenger, Victoria Pineda, was killed in the crash off FM 975
DPS investigating drunk-driving crash that killed Victoria Pineda, 21, of Caldwell.
DPS investigating drunk-driving crash that killed Victoria Pineda, 21, of Caldwell.(KTIV)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) – A 22-year-old is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after DPS troopers said he was under the influence when he crashed his pickup early Friday morning.

Victoria Pineda, 21, of Caldwell, was killed in that crash.

According to DPS, it happened around 4:00 a.m. Friday on FM 975, just south of Caldwell. Troopers said a 2008 Dodge pickup driven by Blake Botkin, 22, of Caldwell, was headed southbound, failed to negotiate a curve, and hit a utility pole.

Pineda was a passenger in the truck and pronounced dead at the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace James Baldwin.

Botkin was taken to CHI St. Joseph Health Burleson Hospital with minor injuries. Troopers said multiple signs of intoxication were observed. Botkin is being charged with intoxication manslaughter. This is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Alvarado with his two sons.
Bryan father of two killed in accident in Bastrop
At 6:40 p.m. southbound lanes remained closed between Brothers Boulevard and Deacon Drive.
Officers investigating crash on Texas Avenue in College Station
The body of Keithron Tucker was found after a vehicle fire in 2002
Brazos County Crime Stoppers searching for leads in 2002 murder
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
AAA Texas projects nearly 4 million Texans will travel for Thanksgiving this year, 3.6 million...
Thanksgiving travelers in BCS describe busy day at the airport and on the freeways

Latest News

A cold front pushed through the Brazos Valley early Thanksgiving Day, bringing rain and...
Rainfall Update: Thanksgiving Day totals across the Brazos Valley
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree with available angels is located in the food court of Post Oak...
More than 1,000 angels waiting to be adopted from The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree
Black Friday shoppers at Academy
Shoppers have mixed experiences on Black Friday
noon lions club
College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree lot officially opens