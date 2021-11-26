From the Ground Up: An opportunity to remember “The hands that prepared it”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In this mindful celebration of Thanksgiving, often centered around a dinner table, we may ask blessings upon the food, and those around us. We also don’t want to forget the “and those who prepared it” line this year. Here’s this week’s from the ground up.

“If you put any part of our business on a graph. You’re going to have ups and downs, ups and downs, ups, and downs!” says Bobby Kurten, a rancher in Brazos County.

A global pandemic, once in a generation freeze, and historic input prices to name a few “downs”, but good weather and high demand has allowed for some “ups” in 2021.

“Agriculture is still the number 2 industry in the state of Texas,” says Kyle Kacal, another rancher in the Brazos Valley.

“If you ask a young person today, where did that chicken breast come from, they’ll say HEB, Kroger, they’re gonna name a supermarket.” Kacal says we have a role to play in telling the story of agriculture, especially this time of year. “Remember, the farmers and ranchers that put that food there, and thank all our blessings that our family is together. Agriculture is the glue that keeps that family together, and you’ve got to remember that when you eat your sweet potatoes, or eat that delicious turkey.”

Kurten says it’s a higher calling for those in agriculture, and this season is a perfect reminder to be thankful.

“What it signifies is that God has helped use agriculture to feed the rest of our people,” Kurten says. “We give thanks to God for helping the farmer and rancher.”

“That’s why it’s represented with a great meal on Thanksgiving. We’re showing all the things that our farmers and ranchers could grow and raise and we could afford to buy.”

Whatever it is that the holiday season affords us, may we be thankful for those who keep working to feed and clothe the world.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.