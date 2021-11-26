Holiday decorating this weekend? Here’s what you need to know weather-wise

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year, Brazos Valley! After getting home with your shopping bags Friday, you may be planning out what to do first this weekend -- hang the lights on the house or decorate the tree? In this case, better to leave the outdoor decorating to Sunday, as widespread rain activity is expected to push across the Brazos Valley on Saturday.

SATURDAY

An area of low pressure over northern Mexico will track eastward Friday night, sending additional moisture into the area. As this disturbance passes across the state, a blanket of steady, soaking rain looks to take over the Brazos Valley Saturday.

Soggy Saturday:



An area of low pressure currently to our west will send additional moisture into the Brazos Valley Saturday, sparking widespread rain activity. Plan for a soggy & chilly day -- perfect to grab a cup of cocoa & watch holiday movies inside! pic.twitter.com/664R9Cr7Im — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) November 26, 2021

Strong / severe storms are not anticipated with Saturday’s activity, but plan to keep the rain jackets & umbrellas handy throughout the day as the rain pushes across the area from west to east, decreasing in coverage Saturday night. By the time all is said and done, rainfall totals could measure up to 0.5″ in some spots, with localized higher totals a possibility.

Because of the added cloud cover and rain-cooled air, temperatures will likely struggle to break the low 50s by the afternoon hours. That being said -- it’ll be a great day to stay inside and hang the stockings / set up the tree, or lay on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa and watch a few holiday movies!

Plan for a soggy, chilly first half of the weekend. (KBTX)

SUNDAY

After the disturbance departs to the east, Sunday will feature drier conditions and daytime highs in the low 60s. The second half of the weekend’s weather will be much more appealing to step outside and hang up the lights or blow up the inflatable reindeer, and will lead in a calmer weather pattern for the better part of the upcoming week.

