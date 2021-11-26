Hundreds receive free Thanksgiving meal

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Something that was once a vision turned 33 on Thanksgiving. Gloria Kennard hosted her 33rd annual free Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal on Thursday.

“Thanks be to God,” Kennard said.

The event started in 1988, and Kennard is grateful to see how it has grown over the years. She and volunteers were able to provide 700 people with meals.

“It just feels real good because it’s lots of volunteers, there was a lot of food and it’s a lot of love,” Kennard said.

Roy Lopez has volunteered for the event for 17 years and said it’s important for him to help because of the needs in the community.

“When we put a smile on somebody’s face and they have a hot meal today, that’s important to all of us,” Lopez said.

Volunteers came from different parts of Texas including Maxine Hart who came from Dallas. Hart and her fellow members of the Strong Women Advancing Against Turmoil organization believe it’s a blessing to give back.

“In the midst of your storm, somebody else has a greater storm,” Hart said. “To be able to help that person, it kind of helps you.”

Kennard echoed the sentiment, saying “There’s someone else out there beside you, so if you can give back to the community, please do so.”

