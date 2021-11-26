Advertisement

Johnson leads women’s hoops past Pitt, 57-46

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) -- Jordan Nixon and Destiny Pitts scored 12 points, Kayla Wells added 10 points and No. 23 Texas A&M used a late run to pull away for a 57-46 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday night at the Paradise Jam.

Wells and Pitts made back-to-back 3-pointers and Nixon added a jumper and a triple before Pitts hit two free throws to cap a 13-1 run over the final four minutes.

Maliyah Johnson finished with nine points and eight rebounds for Texas A&M (5-0).

The Aggies have won a program record 21-consecutive non-conference games, dating back to a loss against Florida State on December 1, 2019.

Dayshanette Harris led Pitt (4-1) with 16 points and Liatu King scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds.

Texas A&M, which went into the game shooting 48.1% from 3-point range - No. 1 nationally - and averaging 89.0 points per game, shot just 29% (21-of-72) from the field, including 6-of-19 (31.6%) from behind the arc. The Aggies, however, made 4-of-6 overall and 3-of-4 from 3-point range down the stretch.

Pitt made just one field goal and went 3-of-6 from the free-throw line over the final six minutes.

