More than 1,000 angels waiting to be adopted from The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With just weeks left before the deadline for all Angel Tree gifts to be returned, The Salvation Army still has over 1,000 angels yet to be adopted. The Salvation Army Angel Trees with available angels will be located in the food court of the Post Oak Mall and all three Blue Baker locations in College Station until Monday, December 13.

If you want to participate in the program, but you do not wish to choose a specific child to buy gifts for, The Salvation Army is partnering with Walmart to create an online registry where you can purchase gifts that will be shipped directly to our local Brazos County Salvation Army. This is also a way to ensure that any angels who do not get adopted off of the tree still get presents this Christmas.

The Salvation Army is also partnering with Aggieland Outfitters to help persuade more people in the community to adopt an angel. Every person who adopts an angel and brings gifts back before the deadline will have their name entered into a raffle to win a $350 gift card to Aggieland Outfitters. There is no limit to how many angels one person can adopt and buy gifts for, therefore each donor’s name can be entered into the raffle multiple times, one for every angel they shop for.

Captain Andrea Israel is encouraging anyone who is out shopping for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, or Cyber Monday to also consider stopping by the Angel Tree, picking out a name, and buying gifts for a child in need. “We have the opportunity to give an incredible amount of hope to these families, just by purchasing a gift to make sure that a child has the joy of opening a gift on Christmas morning this year.”

You can learn more about The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program here.

