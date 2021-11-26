News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Jamie Garcia. The Navasota High School Senior has a 4.7 grade point average and ranks 10th in his class. Jamie is an honor roll student who is involved in several groups including the National Honor Society, B-C-S Yes, the Blue Crew, and Student Council. A winner at the 2019 and 2020 regional history fair as well as a Women’s History Award recipient, Garcia is always looking to motivate his classmates. “He is big into like, bringing his other classmates into whatever he’s working on. He encourages his other classmates that, hey man, you got to get busy. We got to do this! And I know whatever I give him, he’s going to do a phenomenal bang-up job on it.” Katy Mouton-Teacher

Jamie competes in soccer, cross country, track, and tennis for the Rattlers along with B.C.S. United Club Soccer. More than just being a good athlete, he is a leader on the field.

“A kid that can go out and be a coach on the field. You know, it’s different when I’m trying to yell things from the sideline. But when you have a kid that’s actually out there, that can kind of echo and mimic what you want on the field. That’s a special case, and that’s what I have in Jamie, that’s what his leadership role is.” Isaiah Thompson- Head Coach

After graduation, Jamie will be headed up the road to Texas A&M to major in Business Management. To him this year has been about validation, for all the hard work he has put in through the years. “This senior year for me was really a validation to let me know that I’ve done a great job. It was kind of a pat on the back to say good job, all the work that you’ve done in your past high school years, they’ve really paid off and they’ve given give me what I got this year,” said Jaime.

Congratulations to Navasota’s, Jamie Garcia this week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions, is sponsored by American Momentum Bank

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.