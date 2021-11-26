Shoppers have mixed experiences on Black Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving is officially over and shoppers are officially on the hunt for the best Black Friday savings in the Brazos Valley. v as stores feel the impacts of the supply chain and release holidays savings earlier than in years past.

In a survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, nearly 2 million more people are predicted to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday compared to 2020.

In recent weeks, the supply chain is showing improvements, which is a positive for shoppers according to Scott Benedict, Director of Center for Retailing Studies at Texas A&M. However, he still warns shoppers to limit their expectations.

“Every day the situation gets better and better as ports serving the U.S. go on 24-hour continuous through-put,” said Benedict. “A number of retailer’s CEOs say they have seen significant improvement. Is it going to get to normal? Certainly not, but there is improvement.”

Cathy Goen, a seasoned Black Friday shopper, has hunted deals for over 25 years and say’s this year was a breeze.

“It’s been very easy,” says Goen. “The number of people [in stores], there are a lot less than what has been in years past and the merchandise is on the shelves.”

Academy Sports + Outdoors Store Director Patrick McKee says 80 people were in line when they opened at 5 a.m. He attributes fewer people in stores to retailers releasing Black Friday ads earlier instead of Wednesday night.

“We took a little pressure off of Friday and gave customers a sneak peek of what was to come, so it really helped out a lot with foot traffic this week,” said McKee.

However, the morning was not easy for all shoppers. Michelle Magana was one of the first in the door at Kohl’s. In addition to reduced prices on certain items, the retailer is offering an additional 15 percent off on Black Friday both in-store and online with the promo code, “ENJOY15″.

“We came for the Instant Pot and we came for the Keurig. They weren’t in stock,” said Magana. “They [Kohl’s] didn’t have a lot of things like they do previous years where they have blankets and things on sale. They didn’t have much and there was really nothing in stock.”

Benedict suggests holding a little bit of your Christmas shopping budget to the side this year. He says as the supply chain improves throughout the season, more last-minute deals could become available.

