Should you shop Black Friday in person or online? How the global supply chain crisis informs your day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lines of shoppers showed up to brick-and-mortar stores early on Black Friday. Brazos Valley residents are waiting for the promised deals of the day.

At the same time, thousands of locals will choose to shop the sales online from the comfort of their home or travels.

Scott Benedict is the director of the Center for Retailing Studies at the Texas A&M Mays Business School. He joined Brazos Valley This Morning on Black Friday to discuss the impact of the global supply chain crisis on the biggest shopping day of the year.

“Every day the situation gets better and better as ports serving the U.S. go on 24-hour continuous through-put,” said Benedict. “A number of retailer’s CEOs say they have seen significant improvement... Is it going to get to normal? Certainly not, but there is improvement.”

For online shoppers, Benedict says they can feel fairly confident that their purchases will arrive in a timely manner; however, last-minute Christmas shopping will be riskier with supply chain issues and shipping labor shortages.

Overall, Benedict says he and other analysts are predicting record sales this Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday shopping weekend.

“The online commerce accelerated during the pandemic, and is still creating a very robust shopping environment,” said Benedict.

Benedict says it is difficult to pinpoint which products are most affected by the supply chain issues.

“A lot of big-ticket items, big electronics, we’ve seen challenges,” said Benedict, “but, again, here in recent days and weeks we have seen improvements in that.” He says that could improve--lower--prices as well.

“Absolutely grab a great deal on a wanted item when you see it, but I suggest holding a little bit of your Christmas shopping budget in reserve as we go through the season,” so as to capture deals later in the month.

See the full conversation in the video players below.

