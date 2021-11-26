Texas A&M students organize Thanksgiving potluck for those who stayed on campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two Texas A&M students who were sticking around for Thanksgiving put together a potluck for other Aggies staying on campus.

They gathered outside the Liberal Arts and Humanities Building on the Architecture Quad for an international feast. Students bought a ham, pork carnitas, pasta alfredo, and plenty of pie.

Senior Elvira Bradley and sophomore Jonathan Trevino are the two who put it together. They say it wasn’t about the food, but the community.

”We just didn’t want anybody to be alone for Thanksgiving,” Bradley said. “We’re just hoping that people find friends here who are also international students staying here for the holidays.”

”This is my first semester here for Thanksgiving, and so I didn’t quite occur to me just how desolate it can become,” Trevino said. “Everyone’s gone home seemingly, so it’s really nice to have to have a place for someone to come and not be alone on Thanksgiving.”

Most people who showed up met one another for the very first time Thursday. Elvira and Jonathan say they just met on Monday, and this was a great opportunity to make some new friends.

“We’re all here at the same time under the same circumstances more or less,” Trevino said.

“I encourage anyone to be kind and giving during Thanksgiving, or during the holidays in general,” Bradley said. “This was just out of the kindness of our hearts. It’s something that we just randomly made, and I just encourage everybody to do the same.”

