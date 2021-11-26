Advertisement

Texas A&M students organize Thanksgiving potluck for those who stayed on campus

Senior Elvira Bradley (center) and sophomore Jonathan Trevino (not pictured) are the two who...
Senior Elvira Bradley (center) and sophomore Jonathan Trevino (not pictured) are the two who put the potluck together. They say it wasn’t about the food, but the community.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two Texas A&M students who were sticking around for Thanksgiving put together a potluck for other Aggies staying on campus.

They gathered outside the Liberal Arts and Humanities Building on the Architecture Quad for an international feast. Students bought a ham, pork carnitas, pasta alfredo, and plenty of pie.

Senior Elvira Bradley and sophomore Jonathan Trevino are the two who put it together. They say it wasn’t about the food, but the community.

”We just didn’t want anybody to be alone for Thanksgiving,” Bradley said. “We’re just hoping that people find friends here who are also international students staying here for the holidays.”

”This is my first semester here for Thanksgiving, and so I didn’t quite occur to me just how desolate it can become,” Trevino said. “Everyone’s gone home seemingly, so it’s really nice to have to have a place for someone to come and not be alone on Thanksgiving.”

Most people who showed up met one another for the very first time Thursday. Elvira and Jonathan say they just met on Monday, and this was a great opportunity to make some new friends.

“We’re all here at the same time under the same circumstances more or less,” Trevino said.

“I encourage anyone to be kind and giving during Thanksgiving, or during the holidays in general,” Bradley said. “This was just out of the kindness of our hearts. It’s something that we just randomly made, and I just encourage everybody to do the same.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Alvarado with his two sons.
Bryan father of two killed in accident in Bastrop
At 6:40 p.m. southbound lanes remained closed between Brothers Boulevard and Deacon Drive.
Officers investigating crash on Texas Avenue in College Station
A cement truck overturned Wednesday morning on the southbound feeder road of Highway 6.
Cement truck turns over in College Station, sending driver to the hospital
The body of Keithron Tucker was found after a vehicle fire in 2002
Brazos County Crime Stoppers searching for leads in 2002 murder
Person hospitalized with serious injuries after auto-pedestrian accident
Person taken to hospital after being struck by car in College Station

Latest News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 11/25
Thursday Evening Weather Update 11/25
A cold front pushed through the Brazos Valley early Thanksgiving Day, bringing rain and...
Rainfall Update: Thanksgiving Day totals across the Brazos Valley
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids