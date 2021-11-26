Weekend Gardener: Black Friday gift ideas for the gardener in your life

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are great deals on just about everything on Black Friday, including products for your favorite gardener!

Jayla Fry with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension says an easy one is some sort of water fountain or water feature.

Solar lights are also a fun choice. They make a nice accent for the garden at night.

You can also find some great discounts on power tools. Anything to make it easier for your gardener to keep up their hobby!

And last but not least, you can’t go wrong with plants. Check out the video above for more ideas!

