Aggie women dominate second half to win, 58-44

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) -- Kayla Wells scored 20 points and No. 23 Texas A&M overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat South Dakota 58-44 on Friday night at the Paradise Jam.

The Aggies (6-0) trailed 30-21 at halftime but blew past South Dakota in the third quarter, outscoring the Coyotes 24-2 in the period. The Coyotes (2-4) made 1-of-12 shots (8%) in the third quarter and it wasn’t much better in the fourth as they made 3-of-17 (18%). South Dakota shot 26% for the game.

South Dakota had a strong second quarter, outscoring the Aggies 18-9. The Coyotes made twice as many field goals in the second quarter (8) as they did the entire second half (4).

The Aggies didn’t shoot much better, hitting 40% overall. The nation’s leading 3-point shooting team at 48% entering the game, Texas A&M made just 5-of-18 (28%).

Jordan Nixon scored 13 points for Texas A&M. She made 4-of-7 3-pointers and the rest of the team was 1-for-11. Wells, who did not attempt a 3-pointer, was 8-of-11 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Destiny Pitts had 10 rebounds.

Liv Korngable scored 11 points and Hannah Sjerven 10 for South Dakota.

POSTGAME NOTES RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M improves to 6-0 to start the season for the second-consecutive year and the ninth time in program history.

The Maroon & White are on a 22-game win streak against regular season non-conference opponents, a record dating back to Dec. 1, 2019, the longest non-conference winning streak in program history.

The Aggies are now 1-0 versus South Dakota all-time.

TEAM NOTES

A&M allowed only 44 points to the Coyotes, the third time that the Aggies have held an opponent to under 50 points this season and the second time at the Paradise Jam.

The Aggies utilized a 24-0 run from 9:04 remaining in the third quarter to the 9:21 mark in the fourth period. This was the largest scoring run for A&M since its 30-0 run against Northwestern State last season.

The Maroon & White overcame an 11-point deficit, the first double-digit lead the team has come back from since being down 12 to Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament.

The A&M defense did not allow a field goal for 12 minutes of game action during its dominant stretch.

The Aggies allowed two points in the third quarter, the lowest quarter output for an A&M opponent all season.

The defense forced the Coyotes to shoot 13.8% from the field in the second half after shooting 39.2% in the first half.

A&M outrebounded South Dakota, 40-33.

The Maroon & White is now 5-3 all-time at the Paradise Jam.

Qadashah Hoppie, Kayla Wells, Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Jordan Nixon Destiny Pitts and Aaliyah Patty for the second time this season (2-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Kayla Wells has now played in 131 games for the Aggies, which is 13 games from breaking Karla Gilbert’s program record of 144. Wells also made her 98th-consecutive start for the Maroon & White.

Wells led the team, scoring 20 points versus the Coyotes. This is the third time this season the graduate has scored 20-or-more points in a game. The Dallas native went 8-of-11 from the field.

Jordan Nixon posted the second-most points on the squad, pouring in 13 points while shooting 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Destiny Pitts led the team in rebounds, hauling in an A&M career-high ­10 boards.

Women’s Basketball Hall-of-Fame head coach Gary Blair climbs to 844-333 overall with a 436-170 record since arriving in Aggieland in 2003-04.

Blair continues his chase of men’s basketball coaching legend Shelby Metcalf for the most basketball victories at Texas A&M, currently three wins away from surpassing the record of 438.

Postgame Quote Head coach Gary BlairOn the team’s performance…”We were ready to play, but South Dakota executed its offense very well. We didn’t answer the bell and were lucky to have only been down by eight at the half. We were settling for shots and made some mistakes on both sides of the ball. I am glad our kids responded to what we had to say at halftime. Sometimes you have to coach hard and teach hard. We have veteran leadership on this team, so they responded to it. They came out with a defensive presence and played possessed in the second half. We have to learn how to open up that way. We have to give credit to our opponent who has been to three-straight NCAA Tournaments. Coach (Greg) Brown made some great adjustments. We picked up the pressure. (Qadashah) Hoppie was everywhere on defense, and we did a great job of trying to win with defense first. (Kayla) Wells was very strong driving the ball, and (Jordan) Nixon played well after coming back in from picking up two early fouls.” Up Next The Aggies take on Northwestern (4-2) at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday in the third round of the Paradise Jam tournament.

