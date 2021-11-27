A&M Consolidated falls in a shootout to Crosby 53-50

CYPRESS, Texas (KBTX) - The Tigers fell in the class 5A Division II regional semi-finals to Crosby at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, 53-50.

After trailing by 10 at halftime, the Tigers cut the deficit to 3 points (39-36) with a touchdown from sophomore running back Keshun Thomas in the third quarter. Even with halftime adjustments made, the TIgers could not overcome second half turnovers and empty possessions. The Cougars took advantage and pulled away for the win.

Freshman quarterback Will Hargett, finished with 297 passing yard, three touchdowns and four interceptions in the loss. Keshun Thomas finished with 240 yards and two touchdowns.

Crosby will go on to play Texarkana Tigers next week in the Regional Finals.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.