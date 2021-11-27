Advertisement

Centerville jumps out to early lead and shuts out Holland 28-0

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 26, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Centerville Tigers got a 73-yard touchdown run from Andrew Newman and a 51-yard scoring run from Paxton Hancock as they jumped up to a 13-0 win over Holland and cruised to a 28-0 third-round win Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

It was a special victory for Tiger Head Coach Kyle Hardee who has coached for 30 years and was victorious in his first-ever trip to MSG.

Centerville will take on either Beckville or Timpson in the Regional Finals next week.

