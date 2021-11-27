Advertisement

Franklin rolls past Riesel in playoff game

By John Wilson
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team beat Riesel 60-0 Friday night in a Class 3A Division 2 third round playoff game at Tiger Field. It was the second win for the Lions over Riesel this season. Franklin beat Riesel in October in a District 13-3A Division 2 game.

The Lions scored on the first play from scrimmage on a Bryson Washington 52 yard touchdown run. Malcolm Murphy scored on a 58 yard touchdown run on the Lions second play of the game. Franklin led 29-0 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

The Lion will face Poth in the state quarterfinal round of the playoffs on December 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. A kick-off time has not been announced.

