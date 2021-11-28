Advertisement

Aggie Football recap: LSU

LSU vs Texas A&M
LSU vs Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team was not able to do what they haven’t done since 1994 which Is come out of Death Valley here in Baton Rouge with a win. Despite a comeback in the 4th quarter sparked by Jalen Preston’s 2 touchdowns, A&M came up short 27-24 against LSU.

“We dropped quite a few balls offensively, some big plays, had a couple of runs right there we could’ve hit,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher explained. “We’ve got to block better. We left plays on the field at times, but when you play good teams that’s how it happens sometimes. They made plays too and they left a couple on the field. But they battled, we batted, and they made one more play than we did,” Fisher added.

“LSU is a great team,” said A&M wide receiver Jalen Preston. “They came out and they fought. I mean, they just came up at the end and they fought harder than us,” Preston added

“Plays we’re definitely left on the field,” A&M defensive lineman Micheal Clemons said. “We’ll go back and we’ll reevaluate. There were definitely plays that could have been made that would’ve had a different outcome. It is what it is now. All we can do is learn from this year And this group of guys take it into next year and learn from it. Have a better season next year,” Clemons added.

“They all hurt (each loss). They all hurt when you don’t have success. There’s no one that hurts anymore, they’re all the same,” Fisher exclaimed.

With that loss, the Aggies fall to 8-4 to finish out the regular season and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron finishes his time with the Tigers with a win, something the Aggies would like to do with a bowl game. They’ll find out their bowl destination
with Selection Sunday on December 5th.

