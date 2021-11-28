Advertisement

Brazos Valley residents ring in the holiday season with Christmas trees

A customer at The Farm Patch Christmas tree lot
A customer at The Farm Patch Christmas tree lot(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With the weekend marking the unofficial start of the holidays, people across the Brazos Valley were out getting ready for Christmas, shopping at small businesses and selecting Christmas trees.

The Farm Patch Christmas tree lot located off of University Drive was bustling with customers shopping for trees of all shapes and sizes.

Mark Scarmardo, Manager of The Farm Patch Christmas tree lot, said a variety of trees are in stock and the lot will be getting more next week for those looking to get in the holiday spirit.

“We have Noble firs. We have Fraiser firs. We have Scotch pines, Black Hill spruce,” said Scarmardo. “Monday we will have another load of trees coming in. We will have some Grand firs, Douglas, a few more of the others I named, and then we will have another load coming in on Friday with more of the same trees as well.”

The tree lot also offers custom flocking if you would like a snow-covered look.

Beyond trees, customers can find other Christmas novelties like garlands, wreaths, poinsettias, and holiday decor.

The Farm Patch Christmas tree lot is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS investigating drunk-driving crash that killed Victoria Pineda, 21, of Caldwell.
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after Burleson County crash
Sgt. Justin Ruiz said thefts rise during the holidays because of the high number of shoppers.
Shoppers should exercise caution, awareness when making purchases this holiday season
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Black Friday shoppers at Academy
Shoppers have mixed experiences on Black Friday

Latest News

The Toy Run is less about actual toys and more about necessities like furniture and clothing.
Express Clydesdales assist local holiday fundraiser
Janis Stancik and Meredith McAuliffe co-own Sabi Boutique in College Station and believe the...
Small Business Saturday: Shoppers buy local to support community growth
Saturday Evening Weather Update 11/27
Saturday Evening Weather Update 11/27
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later