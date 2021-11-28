Brazos Valley residents ring in the holiday season with Christmas trees

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With the weekend marking the unofficial start of the holidays, people across the Brazos Valley were out getting ready for Christmas, shopping at small businesses and selecting Christmas trees.

The Farm Patch Christmas tree lot located off of University Drive was bustling with customers shopping for trees of all shapes and sizes.

Mark Scarmardo, Manager of The Farm Patch Christmas tree lot, said a variety of trees are in stock and the lot will be getting more next week for those looking to get in the holiday spirit.

“We have Noble firs. We have Fraiser firs. We have Scotch pines, Black Hill spruce,” said Scarmardo. “Monday we will have another load of trees coming in. We will have some Grand firs, Douglas, a few more of the others I named, and then we will have another load coming in on Friday with more of the same trees as well.”

The tree lot also offers custom flocking if you would like a snow-covered look.

Beyond trees, customers can find other Christmas novelties like garlands, wreaths, poinsettias, and holiday decor.

The Farm Patch Christmas tree lot is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

