Express Clydesdales assist local holiday fundraiser

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Excited parents and children filled The Ranch Harley Davidson in College Station Saturday to pet and take photos with the Express Clydesdales. This was a part of The Ranch Harley Davidson’s 33rd annual Toy Run fundraiser.

Along with the Clydesdales, the store held a silent auction and toy and food drive.

What GORGEOUS creatures😍 They will be OUT & available for pictures from 1pm-5pm! We also have free drinks, silent auction, food trucks, & more! Come on out! 979-690-1669 #theranchhd #harleydavidson #aggieland #collegestation #collegestationtx #bcs #bryantx #brazosvalley #houston #texas #aggies #tamu #aggie #motorcycles #christmas #horse #animals #clydesdale #expressemployment Posted by The Ranch Harley-Davidson on Saturday, November 27, 2021

The Toy Run focuses on helping veterans, single parents, families with disabled children, families that have gone through a recent traumatic experience, and families simply going through a hard time, according to The Ranch at Harley Davidson’s website. Those individuals and families are nominated by local schools, churches and social organizations.

Those nominated go through an extremely thorough interview process and 12-15 are chosen in the end, according to The Ranch at Harley Davidson’s website.

The Toy Run is less about actual toys but more about necessities like furniture and clothes, according to Susan Gipson, The Ranch at Harley Davidson’s owner.

Gipson hopes the selected families will one day pay it forward.

“Some of the families that we’ve helped in the past that are now in the situation that they’re helping others now, so that’s our goal,” Gipson said.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will lead a motorcycle ride to deliver the items to the chosen families Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 9 a.m. Motorcyclists and Motorcycle clubs are welcome to join.

