Advertisement

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41

FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White Fall-Winter 2019-2020...
FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, which was presented in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Virgil Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 41.

Abloh’s death was announced Sunday by the luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) and the Off-White label, the brand Abloh founded. Abloh was the men’s wear designer of Louis Vuitton.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom,” Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of LVMH, said in a statement.

A statement from Abloh’s family on the designer’s Instagram account said for the last two years, Abloh battled cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer in which a tumor occurs in the heart.

“He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture,” the statement read.

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh and his children, Lowe and Grey.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS investigating drunk-driving crash that killed Victoria Pineda, 21, of Caldwell.
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after Burleson County crash
Sgt. Justin Ruiz said thefts rise during the holidays because of the high number of shoppers.
Shoppers should exercise caution, awareness when making purchases this holiday season
Black Friday shoppers at J&L's Boutique in College Station.
Bryan, College Station businesses looking forward to Small Business Saturday
Black Friday shoppers at Academy
Shoppers have mixed experiences on Black Friday
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant

Latest News

Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
Who is the real Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein enabler or pawn?
FILE - In this May 20, 2016 file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire"...
Trial set to start on charges Smollett faked racist attack
The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.
USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru