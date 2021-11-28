Man accused of defacing county election building in downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested Saturday after deputies say he used a permanent marker to deface a county building and another building next to it.

Donald Cunningham, 36, was taken into custody after deputies say he used the marker to deface the Brazos County Election Administrations Building on E William J Bryan Parkway and a nearby business in the 200 block of N Texas Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they said Cunningham was punching the wall of the elections building and yelling.

At least two of the markings were of Cunningham’s last name scribbled on one of the buildings, according to the arrest report.

He was taken into custody and charged with graffiti.

