No. 15 Aggies Fall at LSU, 27-24

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)--Max Johnson hit Jaray Jenkins with a 28-yard scoring pass down the right sideline with 20 seconds left, and LSU knocked off No. 14 Texas A&M 27-24 on Saturday night.

LSU had lost a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and looked to be on the brink its first losing season since 1999 when Johnson, who’d been sacked six times in the second half, came alive on fourth-and-6 from the LSU 19.

Johnson kept the Tigers alive with a decisive pass over the middle to tight end Jack Bech and then hit Jenkins for a 31-yard gain. An 11-yard pass to Malik Nabers put LSU on the 28, setting up the go-ahead score three plays later.

LSU linebacker Damone Clark, a Butkus Award finalist, sealed the victory by sacking Aggies QB Zach Calzada twice.

The victory gave LSU (6-6, 3-5 SEC) two straight wins to close the regular season as a bowl eligible team. The loss likely relegated Texas A&M (8-4, 4-4) to a less prestigious bowl while ending the Aggies chance for a first 10-win season since 2012.

A&M rallied to take a 24-20 lead with two TD receptions by Jalen Preston in the fourth quarter.

The go-ahead touchdown was a memorable one in which Calzada avoided a sack by scrambling left toward the sideline before finding Preston racing over to give him an outlet. After making the catch, Preston outmaneuvered LSU defenders by racing all the way back across the field before slipping a couple tackle attempts to complete the 32-yard scoring play.

Calzada finished 20 of 35 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover. Devon Achane had 121 yards from scrimmage, with 72 yards coming on short receptions. Moose Muhammad caught a 13-yard scoring pass in the first half.

Johnson was 22 of 38 for 306 yards and three TDs, including a 45-yard scoring pass in the first half to Jenkins, who finished with eight catches for 169 yards. Johnson, who had his fifth 300-yard passing game this season, also had a scoring pass on a short throw to speedster Trey Palmer, who sidestepped a few tacklers before bursting into the open field with such acceleration that a defender who appeared to have the angle on him could not push him out of bounds. The 61-yard touchdown gave LSU a 17-7 lead at halftime.

