Police: 19-year-old fired gun at motorist in Bryan neighborhood

Bryan police say a 19-year-old was arrested Saturday night after he fired a gun at a motorist on S College Ave between W Carson St and W Duncan Street.
Bryan police say Pyvise Dunn fired a gun Saturday night at a van on S College Avenue.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say a 19-year-old was arrested Saturday night after he fired a gun at a motorist on S College Ave between W Carson St and W Duncan Street.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a van said he almost hit someone on a bicycle. The driver told police when he stopped to check on the bicyclist, another person with him pulled out a handgun and began shooting at his van.

The gunman and the person who was almost hit by the van took off from that location but were later located by police on S College Ave near Glenwood St.

Police say the gunman, Pyvise Dunn, 19, of Bryan, tried to run but was taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

