Police: Bryan man violates bond, arrested on multiple violence charges

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is facing a lengthy list of criminal charges after police say he violated multiple conditions of his bond set last year in a child sexual abuse case.

Wilborn Wilson III, 37, was arrested in April 2020 and charged with indecency with a child.

Last week, police say Wilson went to an apartment on Finfeather Drive and forced his way into the apartment of a woman related to the survivor in the sexual abuse case. The victim told police he forced his way into her apartment, strangled her, threatened to kill her, exited the residence and went to his car in the parking lot, retrieved a pistol, and fired it into the ground.

When police arrived they took Wilson into custody and learned the pistol he used was reported stolen. Police say they also found narcotics inside his car.

Wilson was charged with assault of a family member by impeding breath or circulation, burglary of a habitation, disorderly conduct by discharging a firearm, possession of marijuana, theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and violations of bond/protective order.

Last week’s arrest is the second time Wilson has been taken into custody since the April 2020 charge of indecency with a child.

Last April he was also arrested by College Station police on a charge of possession of marijuana.

He’s been booked into the Brazos County Detention Center nine times since 2005, according to online jail records.

