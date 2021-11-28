Advertisement

Small Business Saturday: Shoppers buy local to support community growth

Janis Stancik and Meredith McAuliffe co-own Sabi Boutique in College Station and believe the...
By Caleb Britt
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station residents enjoyed another day of holiday deals with Small Business Saturday. The day celebrates small businesses and what they do to enhance the community.

Shannon Adams spent part of Small Business Saturday at the Bird’s Nest Gifts & Antiques in Bryan. She’s an educator and believes shopping local helps her students.

“The more money that we can put back in our community that means more money for them and adventures they’re looking forward to doing,” Adams said.

Adams, who shopped for a unique gift for a loved one, also believes she can only find unique gifts in family-owned businesses.

“Just anything online wouldn’t do for her, I wanted something special,” Adams said.

That’s why Karen McDonald, co-owner of Sparrow Lane in Bryan, believes shopping local provides a one-of-a-kind experience.

“For our business, we tend to look for local vendors for items and things that maybe you don’t know that’s out there and just to be a little more unique in the market.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses experienced major setbacks. That’s why Melinda Siegert shopped locally at Sabi Boutique in College Station.

“We want all of our businesses to survive, and they can’t do that without us supporting them,” Siegert said.

The co-owners of Sabi Boutique, Meredith McAuliffe and Janis Stancik, believe small businesses are the heart of the community. For this reason, they hosted other small businesses in their store for Small Business Saturday.

“It just keeps our community going,” McAuliffe said. “Our sales tax dollars stay here, improvements can be made because you’re shopping local and then the feel. We love our community because of the feel of College Station.”

As communities continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic, McAuliffe believes local businesses deserve support on days like Small Business Saturday and every day.

