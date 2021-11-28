Texas A&M Sweeps Missouri in Regular-Season Finale

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball (14-14, 7-11 SEC) finished the regular season on a high note, sweeping Missouri (5-26, 2-16 SEC) on senior night at Reed Arena.

It was fitting that the game-clinching kill was from No. 12 Mallory Talbert, who finished the night with a team-leading 12 kills on .500 hitting. Fellow senior Allison Fields scooped a team-best 27 digs, while Camille Conner tallied 34 assists.

Texas A&M scored four-straight points to open, highlighted by a kill and a block by Talbert. Lauren Davis rotated into the match and recorded four kills in a 5-1 run by the Aggies, to maintain a 12-6 advantage for a Missouri timeout. The Tigers responded with a 4-0 run, but a kill from Treyaunna Rush helped the Maroon & White regain a five-point lead. A dump over the net by Conner pushed the Aggies to set point, before A&M grabbed the opener, 25-16, on an attacking error by Missouri.

Despite kills from London Austin-Roark and Camryn Ennis, the Tigers took an early lead in the second frame. A&M pieced together three-straight points to jump back in front, 7-5. The two teams exchanged blows approaching the midway portion of the set, before the Aggies embarked on a 5-0 run with a pair of kills from Talbert to sit at a 14-10 cushion. Austin-Roark aided in the Maroon & White’s efforts to keep a four-point advantage, before a tip over the block by Talbert sealed it, 25-21.

Three more kills by Talbert helped A&M capitalize on an early 7-3 lead in the third. Missouri bounced back to level it at 10-all, before holding a slim one-point edge for an A&M timeout. The Tigers continued to pull ahead, going on a 5-1 run to lead 18-15. Taylor delivered the Aggies’ fifth ace of the match to come within one of Missouri, trailing 20-19. Conner smacked it cross court to give A&M the one-point edge, before the Maroon & White completed the sweep, 25-22 with Talbert’s final kill in an Aggie uniform.

BIRD BITS

Head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn

On how special it is to get a win on senior night…

“For our team to go out and execute and win in three was the most appropriate send-off for the senior class, but a testament to the core of who we are as a team. The production from the middles, and Camille, especially her last kill. That is Camille and who she is as a player and how she attacks with her weapons. To display that (the performance) in front of the 12th Man, on senior night, that was huge for our team and I’m proud of them.”

On what the focus needs to be in the offseason…

“We need to continue to invest in each other. That’s the biggest thing we’ve learned with this group. We have to invest in each other and have the feeling we had tonight. Playing for the seniors, playing for each other and playing for this program every time we go out and compete.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.