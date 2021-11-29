Advertisement

Dance Tabbed NCEA Flat Rider of the Month

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 29, 2021
WACO, Texas – Texas A&M’s Caroline Dance has been named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Flat Rider of the Month, the association announced Monday.

In November, Dance went a perfect 3-0 in Flat, including two Most Outstanding Performer honors. The fifth-year senior started her month earning MOP at UT Martin scoring an 82 with Ferrari against Tyler Anderson on Nov. 12. The following day, she earned her second MOP scoring an 89 with Douglas, which defeated Fallyn Belcastro of Lynchburg.

The West Chester, Pennsylvania product ended the month winning at home with a score of 84 on Queen, which bested Auburn’s Sophee Steckbeck.

Dance is the first Aggie to earn NCEA Flat Rider of the Month since Brianna Peddicord in October of 2017.

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

