Developers close deal on 42 acre property in College Station, paving way for more economic growth

Stafford Barrett sells 42 acre development in College Station. Photo courtesy Stafford Barrett...
Stafford Barrett sells 42 acre development in College Station. Photo courtesy Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage announced the sale of the 42-acre property located at the southeast corner of State Highway Six and William D. Fitch Parkway Monday.

Pebble Creek Development Company previously owned the property.

Representatives with Stafford Barrett say the purchaser has not yet stated their intentions for the development but hopes to do so soon.

Stafford Barrett says, based on their knowledge they believe the 42-acre property is the largest commercial land transaction in the history of Brazos County.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more details are provided.

