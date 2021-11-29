Developers close deal on 42 acre property in College Station, paving way for more economic growth

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage announced the sale of the 42-acre property located at the southeast corner of State Highway Six and William D. Fitch Parkway Monday.

Pebble Creek Development Company previously owned the property.

Representatives with Stafford Barrett say the purchaser has not yet stated their intentions for the development but hopes to do so soon.

Stafford Barrett says, based on their knowledge they believe the 42-acre property is the largest commercial land transaction in the history of Brazos County.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more details are provided.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.